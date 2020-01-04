Home Entertainment English

Jake Gyllenhaal to star in, produce 'Fun Home' adaptation

The musical, based on Alison Bechdel's classic graphic novel of the same name, debuted on Broadway in 2015.

Published: 04th January 2020 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Jake Gyllenhaal will reportedly produce and star in the film adaptation of Broadway musical "Fun Home".

The musical, based on Alison Bechdel's classic graphic novel of the same name, debuted on Broadway in 2015. It won seven Tony Awards, including best musical, at the time.

According to Broadway World, the story focuses on Alison's childhood and struggles with her father Bruce Bechdel's as well as her first year in college when she came out as a lesbian.

Gyllenhaal, who will produce the film through his production company, Nine Stories Productions, will take on the role of Bruce Bechdel.

Sam Gold, who won a Tony Award for directing the original Broadway production, will return to helm the film project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jake Gyllenhaal Fun Home
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp