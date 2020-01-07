Knives out sequel in the works, reveals Rian Johnson

By Express News Service

Even as Knives Out is successfully running in theatres across the world, the director of the whodunit, Rian Johnson, has said that he has a sequel planned for the film with Daniel Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc at the front once again. Rian revealed that the story will be about Blanc investigating another case.

The director wants to make the film quickly and hopes to release it by 2021.Ram Bergman, the co-producer of Knives Out, said that Daniel Craig is willing to do more with the character of Benoit Blanc. Bergman was quoted as saying, “Daniel had so much fun doing it, and he wants to do more.”No official announcement has been made about the sequel of Knives Out. But given the box office success of the film, the production houses Lionsgate and Media Rights Capital will likely be more than happy to greenlight a sequel.