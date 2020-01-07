Home Entertainment English

People tweet #BAFTAissowhite after nominations reflect lack of diversity

All 20 nominations across Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress categories are white, with Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson picking up two nominations.

Published: 07th January 2020 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

BAFTAs ceremony will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 2. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

As soon as the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) nominations were announced, #BaftasSoWhite appeared on Twitter.

A dissent was expressed over the BAFTA nominations by people across film fraternity and movie lovers criticising the awards for ignoring diversity.

A look at the nominations will show that none of the four acting categories (Leading Actor, Leading Actress, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress) includes the contributions of people of colour. 

ALSO READ: 'Joker' leads BAFTA nominations, 'The Irishman' and 'Once Upon a Time' follow

Among the 20 major acting nominations, there were no actors of colour across all the categories with Margot Robbie (Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon A Time... ) and Scarlett Johansson ( Best Actress for MArriage Story ) picking up two nominations.

This is not the first time BAFTA that came under the lens of a diversity debate for not recognizing non-white actors and directors.

Many film critics used the hashtag to remind that movies like 'Parasite', 'Pain And Glory', 'The Farewell', 'Hustlers', 'Harriet', 'Us' and 'Clemency' with non-white stars, were worthy of more attention.

Commenting on the criticism, BAFTA's director of awards Emma Baehr was quoted by Hollywood reporter saying, 'We (BAFTA) would like to have seen more diversity in the nominations, it does continue to be an industry-wide issue,"

Baehr also said, seeing the list was 'disappointing' but the rise in the number of female directors gave them encouragement. 

Popular western award ceremonies, including Oscars and Golden Globe, have received widespread backlash in the past as well. 

Todd Philips' 'Joker' led BAFTA nominations as it grabbed 11 nods while 'The Irishman' and 'Once Upon a Time' followed in the list. Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker' is nominated in almost all the key categories including the best picture, best director for Todd Phillips, actor, cinematography, score, adapted screenplay and editing.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 2. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bafta awards BAFTA Nominations Hollywood joker British film awards
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp