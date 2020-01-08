INTERVIEW | People are still quick to judge today, says Clint Eastwood on 'Richard Jewell' movie

By Express News Service

"There is a bomb in Centennial Park. You have 30 minutes."

The world is first introduced to Richard Jewell as the security guard who reported finding the device at the 1996 Atlanta Games bombing – his quick thinking made him a hero, whose swift actions saved countless lives. But within days, the law enforcement wannabe became the FBI’s number one suspect, vilified in the court of public opinion, with his life ripped apart.

The story is set on July 27, 1996, in the middle of the Atlanta Games, as security guard Richard Jewell discovered a suspicious backpack, hidden under a bench, which was soon found to contain an incendiary device. With little time to spare, he helped evacuate the area, saving many lives and minimising potential injuries.

He was hailed a hero. But just three days later, the humble saviour’s life unravels when he – and the world – learn that he is the FBI’s prime suspect in the bombing.

Screenwriter Billy Ray, who penned the script, says, “I’ve always wanted to write for Clint – I think every writer feels that way – but especially on a movie like this because it concerns the kinds of themes that Clint has been exploring his entire career: justice, the power dynamics of American law enforcement, the ordinary man in an extraordinary circumstance. It was just a perfect marriage of director and material.”

Here are a few excerpts from an exclusive interaction with Clint Eastwood:

Do you remember the 1996 incident at the Atlanta Games?

Clint Eastwood: Before working on this picture, I didn’t remember the details too much. I can’t think of where I was at the time, but I remember when they said that they had a guard who found the bomb, who was a hero and then a suspect. I remember that, but I didn’t know too much about it, and in hindsight, I had forgotten about it. But when I read the article and the script, and it seemed like a really interesting subject for today.

Why is that?

CE: Because, like then, people are still quick to judge today, without thinking of the consequences...

What made you decide to make this movie?

CE: You know, I got involved about four or so years ago. I had read the article by Marie Brenner and I had seen a script, and I liked it. But it was with another studio, and then I was working on another project, and then all of a sudden, I just got a feeling I should check in on this, so I checked in and said, “What’s the score on it?” And we brought it back to life again, and here we are.

What makes it such an intriguing story?

CE: Well, because I thought it was very pertinent for today. This everyday guy who was getting the ultimate bad deal from everybody because they were concerned the event was going to shut down, and the city had millions of dollars invested in it. So, they just went ahead and pinned it on this guy who was vulnerable.

Richard Jewell, the real people’s hero, in a still from the film

And why is Richard Jewell such an intriguing character?

CE: He was a guy who was obsessed with being a police officer, and law enforcement was his dream. And so here he was out there working — it wasn’t exactly living his dream being out there as a security guard, but it was at least partially law enforcement.

Kathy Scruggs is such an intriguing character. What did you want to portray in the film’s depiction of her?

CE: Yeah, she’s a fascinating character. She was obviously very tough and managed to always be ahead of the game, in terms of investigating. When Olivia read the script, I think she saw a chance to do a lot of things with the role.

And Kathy Bates is a great casting choice for Bobi Jewell.

CE: Yeah, Kathy is great. She was very focused and took it upon herself — as did the others — to research beyond the script or anything we could give her, to make sure she captured the real Mrs Jewell.

Did you have her meet with the real Bobi?

CE: Yes, I did. I had them all come out to meet in Los Angeles. It was great. I had met Bobi and Watson, and I wanted them to meet Paul. They spent the day with us at the studio, and we talked about the film.

Are they angry or bitter after all these years?

CE: No, no. But I think they all thought it was good that we were doing the story, his story, because it’s a tribute to Richard, who is long gone. He only lived to 44 years of age.

What would you like the audience to take away from the movie?

CE: I want them to see what a tragedy is, and see how things can get out of kilter, and a lot of people can suffer from it, because people are always covering their rear ends, you know, and that’s not always the right thing to do.