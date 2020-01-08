'The new mutants' to be a horror thriller, latest trailer confirms april release date

Home Entertainment English

The film is based on the New Mutants comic which was the first X-Men spinoff and released in 1982.

Published: 08th January 2020 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

After years of suffering through development hell, The New Mutants, a spin-off to the X-Men films, is finally gearing up for release. The latest trailer confirms that the film will release this year in April thereby putting speculations to rest on whether the makers have axed the project. 

The film’s trailer also showed changes that have been incorporated by director Josh Boone. The New Mutants has existed in a purgatory of reshoots and delays both before and after Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, along with fears that Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige — who now is in charge of X-Men films — would shelve the movie.

The trailer affirms the film’s earlier descriptions which called it an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. Unlike other X-Men films, The New Mutants leans more toward horror than a traditional superhero flick. Starring Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga and Blu Hunt, the film, after cast member changes, script rewrites, extensive reshoots, will hit screens on April 2. 

