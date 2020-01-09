Colin farrell to play penguin in the Batman

By Express News Service

Director Matt Reeves recently confirmed that Colin Farrell will be playing Oswald Cobblepot aka Penguin in The Batman.

Rumours of Farrell being involved in the film have been floating around since November last year. Reeves took to Twitter where he shared a gif of Farrell and captioned it: “Wait, is that you, Oz?”

Farrell joins the cast that already has Robert Pattinson as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

Danny DeVito is the last actor to have played the Penguin on the big screen, in Tim Burton’s 1992 film Batman Returns. Robin Lord Taylor, who was recently seen in the second season of You, played Penguin in Fox’s series Gotham.