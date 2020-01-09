'How To Get Away With Murder' to end on May 14

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "How to Get Away with Murder", starring actor Viola Davis, will have its series finale on May 14, ABC Network has announced.

According to Deadline, the last chapter in the six season-long run of the award-winning legal thriller will air from April 2.

Created by Peter Nowalk, and produced by Shonda Rhimes, the 2014 show features Davis as Annalise Keating, a professor at a Philadelphia law school who becomes ensnared in a murder mystery with five of her students.

Davis, who became the first woman of colour to win an Emmy in the lead actress category for her work on the series.

She has also received two SAG Awards, a People's Choice Award and an NAACP Image Award for her portrayal of Annalise.

"How to Get Away" has been praised for its on-screen inclusivity, with storylines exploring racial dynamics, LGBTQ representation, gender inequality and sex-positivity.

It also stars Billy Brown, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry, Charlie Weber, Liza Weil, Conrad Ricamora, Rome Flynn and Amirah Vann.