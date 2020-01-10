Ellen DeGeneres sets up GoFundMe campaign for Australian fires

By ANI

WASHINGTON D.C.: American comedian Ellen DeGeneres has launched a 'GoFundMe' to help the people and animals devastated by the Australian bush fires.

On 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', the host announced the creation of the campaign aimed at raising $5 million to support firefighters, people, and animals affected by the catastrophe.

The 61-year old television host also tweeted about the issue and her campaign.

"Australia is in an emergency like nothing anyone on earth has seen before. Please help. Donate if you can. The loss of homes and the lives of people and animals is catastrophic," Ellen wrote.

According to Billboard, the donations are being given to the Australian Red Cross and WIRES, which is Australia's largest wildlife rescue group.

Ellen also mentioned her wife Portia de Rossi and said: "I love Australia. I love Australia so much, I even married an Australian. Right now, Australia needs our help."

"It's unbelievable. Nearly a third of their habitat has been destroyed. It will take years for Australia to rebuild and they need our help," she added.