James Cameron reveals a glimpse of Avatar 2

By Express News Service

Filmmaker James Cameron has finally unveiled the first glimpse of the futuristic world of the much-anticipated sequel Avatar 2.

The sequel to the box office juggernaut Avatar is expected to open in 2021.

Cameron released the images from Pandora’s world at Daimler’s keynote on Monday at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, according to reports

The four images depict different locales within the lush world of Pandora. One image showed several Na’vi flying low across the water on the backs of banshees. Another showed large rocks, apparently, floating in the air.

Most of the images depicted several large moons visible in the planet’s sky. The long-delayed sequel is currently slated for a December 2021 release.

Three more sequels are expected to follow in 2023, 2025 and 2027. The films will star Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Vin Diesel, and Kate Winslet.