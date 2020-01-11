Home Entertainment English

Justin Chambers quits Grey's Anatomy after 15 years of playing 'Dr. Alex Karev'

Justin Chambers is currently one of only four original 'Grey's Anatomy' stars to remain with the series from the pilot.

Published: 11th January 2020 06:16 PM

Actor Justin Chambers

Actor Justin Chambers played Dr. Alec Karev for 15 years in Shonda Rhyme's Greys Anatomy. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Justin Chambers is leaving Shonda Rhimes' "Grey's Anatomy" after 15 years.

Chambers, who played fan-favourite Alex Karev in the ABC network medical drama, will depart the show in the 16th season, reported Deadline.

"There's no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that's defined so much of my life for the past 15 years. For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices.  And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time," the actor said in a statement.

Chambers is currently one of only four original "Grey's Anatomy" stars to remain with the series from the pilot.

His departure leaves leading star Ellen Pompeo, James Pickens Jr.(Richard) and Chandra Wilson (Bailey).

The actor also thanked ABC Studios, Rhimes and the remaining three original stars.

"As I move on from Grey's Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride," he said.

Alex was last seen in the November 14 episode of the show, in which he left the hospital to take care of his sick mother.

The character was also absent from the finale.

