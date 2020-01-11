Kristen stewart says idea of her playing catwoman is silly

By Express News Service

Ever since Robert Pattinson came on board to play the Batman in the upcoming superhero movie, The Batman, fans started suggesting that Kristen Stewart should play Catwoman in the film.

However, actor Zoe Kravitz has been roped in for the role in the movie, set for a 2021 release, but fans championed Stewart for the role once it was announced that her ex-boyfriend and former Twilight co-star was fronting the movie, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“That would be silly. I mean, obviously, that would (have been cool). I’ve been watching Batman since I was a little kid, every iteration of that series,” Stewart told in a recent interview.

“That would’ve been a blast, but also I am, like, really good friends with Zoe. And obviously, I am so proud of Rob doing this whole (project),” she said.