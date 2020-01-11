Supermodels and sisters Bella, Gigi Hadid strike a 'steamy' pose for V Magazine's 2020 calendar

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: American supermodels and sisters Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid stripped down for V Magazine's 2020 calendar.

According to Page Six, the two supermodels are just a few of the famous faces who posed for the Magazine's limited edition calendar.

However, the 2020 calendar also featured Hollywood personalities like Hailey Baldwin, Karlie Kloss, Lily Aldridge and many more.

The 24-year old Gigi posed as the face of January. The model stood with her back to the camera, in nothing but a pair of black Guess jeans along with a leather hat that had a chain attached to it.

Baldwin, Margot Robbie and others. (Photo | V Magazine Instagram)

Gigi released the news through her social media account by posting a few pictures from the shoot and captioned it, "HAPPY 2020 !!!!!!! Wishing you all a year of light, joy, inspiration, adventure, and good health! Ringin' it in with the @vmagazine calendar cover and mizz January by angel @zoeygrossman [?][?] @guess **pre-order yours @ vmagazine.myshopify.com (link in vmag bio)."

Whereas, Bella, on the other hand, was the face of February, who posed completely nude, shielding her torso with a denim jacket.

Just like her sister, Bella also posted a portrait from the calendar shoot on her Instagram account.

"She's Miss February @VMagazine calendar love you, Stephen, @zoeygrossman @charlesvarenne @panosphair @erinparsonsmakeup." read the caption.

Apart from the two sisters, Hailey Baldwin, who is also an American model posed in front of the camera for the calendar.

Zoey Grossman photographed the V Magazine's exciting 2020 calendar.