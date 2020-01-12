Ariana Grande to perform at 2020 Grammys

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer Ariana Grande is set to perform at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

The "Thank U, Next" hitmaker made the announcement on Sunday.

"See you jan 26 #GRAMMYs @cbs @recordingacad," she posted on Twitter.

The Recording Academy also confirmed the news in an Instagram post, writing: "OFFICIAL #ArianaGrande will perform at the #Grammys Jan. 26!" The singer is also up for five Grammys this year.

Grande decided not to perform at the 2019 Grammys days before it was scheduled to take place after she and the producers could not agree on a song.

Other artistes to perform at 2020 Grammys are Lizzo, Billie Eilish Aerosmith, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

The ceremony will take place on January 26.