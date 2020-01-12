Home Entertainment English

'One Tree Hill' actor Sophia Bush to guest star in 'This Is Us'

'This Is Us' returns on January 14 and singer John Legend will make a guest appearance in the winter premiere.

Published: 12th January 2020 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Sophia Bush

Actress Sophia Bush (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Sophia Bush and Pamela Adlon are joining the upcoming fourth season of hit family drama "This Is Us" as guest stars.

Dan Fogelman, creator of the critically-acclaimed NBC series, made the announcement on Saturday, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Fogelman didn't reveal details about Bush's role, but teased that Adlon's character will be factored into an upcoming storyline for Randall (played by Sterling K Brown).

"Sterling has an unbelievable arc in the back half of the season and she plays an important role in the story," he said.

Bush is best known for "One Tree Hill", and Adlon created and stars in FX comedy "Better Things".

The new season also guest stars Omar Epps, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Tim Matheson, and Timothy Omundson.

"This Is Us" returns on January 14 and singer John Legend will make a guest appearance in the winter premiere.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sophia Bush Pamela Adlon One Tree Hill This Is Us
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp