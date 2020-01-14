Critics' choice awards 2020: Once upon a time in Hollywood wins big

By Express News Service

Following the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards for the year 2020 have been announced. Many winners of Golden Globe have also come up on top in CCA awards like Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Joaquin Phoenix.

Surprisingly, The Best Director Award was shared by Bong Joon Ho (Parasite) and Sam Mendes (1917). The CAA for The Best Actress was won by Renée Zellweger (Judy).

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood topped the list by bagging four Critics’ Choice Awards including the Best Supporting Actor Award, which was given to Brad Pitt for his performance in the period film. The film also won the Best Original Screenplay Award at the award ceremony. Greta Gerwig, meanwhile, won the Best Adapted Screenplay Award for her work in Little Women.

On the other hand, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, which failed to grab a Golden Globe, has won Critics’ Choice Award for Best Acting Ensemble.