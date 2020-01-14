Melanie Laurent to direct 'The Mad Women’s Ball'

By Express News Service

French star-filmmaker Melanie Laurent is set to write and direct period thriller The Mad Women’s Ball. Based on the award-winning novel by Victoria Mas, the film will be produced by Legende Films, according to reports.

Set in the 19th century against major historical events, the adaptation will follow a woman unfairly institutionalised at the Salpetriere hospital.

According to Goldman, the film will be a powerful, cinematic, and engaging thriller about the injustice that women faced during that time. “The audiences will be rooting for this strong character who sets herself free,’’ said Goldman.