Home Entertainment English

Dwayne Jonhson's father and wrestler, Rocky Johnson, dies at 75

Rocky Johnson started his career in the 1960s with the National Wrestling Alliance before becoming an athlete with the WWE

Published: 16th January 2020 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Rocky 'Soul Man' Johnson, left, speaks at his WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, as his son, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson watches.

Rocky 'Soul Man' Johnson, left, speaks at his WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, as his son, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson watches. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Rocky Johnson, a former professional wrestler and the father of wrestler-turned-Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, has died at the age of 75.

According to NBC News, the death of Rocky 'Soul Man' Johnson, whose real name was Wayde Bowles, was announced Wednesday by World Wrestling Entertainment.

His manager confirmed the news to the outlet but did not share details on the cause of death.

Rocky Johnson started his career in the 1960s with the National Wrestling Alliance before becoming an athlete with the WWE, formerly known as the Word Wrestling Federation, in 1983, according to the wrestling league's statement.

He partnered with fellow WWE wrestler Tony Atlas to form the duo The Soul Patrol, who would go on to defeat The Wild Samoans that year.

The duo became the first African American world tag team champions in WWE history.

"The 'Soul Man' retired from the ring in 1991, but his imprint continued to be felt on WWE for years to come. Post-retirement, Johnson had a hand in training his son, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson," WWE said in its statement. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson inducted his father into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.

One of wrestling's biggest stars in the 1990s and the early 2000s, Dwayne Johnson moved into acting.

He went on to star blockbuster hits such as "San Andreas" and "Moana" and in the "Fast and Furious" and "Jumanji" franchises.

A representative for Dwayne Johnson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rocky Johnson dead Dwayne Johson father dead
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp