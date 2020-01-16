Home Entertainment English

 Kathy Bates on her Oscar nomination for Richard Jewell

A ctress Kathy Bates hopes the crime drama “Richard Jewell” brings justice and peace to Richard and Bobi Jewell.

Published: 16th January 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Kathy Bates

Kathy Bates (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

A ctress Kathy Bates hopes the crime drama “Richard Jewell” brings justice and peace to Richard and Bobi Jewell.

Bates has been nominated for an Oscar in Actress In A Supporting Role category for the movie.
“Thank you to the Academy for this wonderful recognition. I am very proud of this film and it was truly an honour to work with the legendary Clint Eastwood on bringing the truth of Richard Jewell to light, along with the incredible Paul, Sam, Olivia, Jon, Nina, Ian and Niko,” Bates said.

“My hope is that this film brings the justice and peace Richard and Bobi Jewell deserve by shining a light on their story and his heroism,” she added.

In “Richard Jewell”, Paul Walter Hauser stars as the real-life security guard Richard Jewell whose life turned chaotic after he was listed as a possible suspect in the Olympic Park bombing during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics after he discovered a suspicious abandoned backpack.

Jewell maintained he was innocent, and was finally cleared by the FBI 88 days later, although his reputation was never restored and his health was damaged. Jewell was never charged and he died in 2007.
Warner Bros. Pictures released “Richard Jewell” in India on January 3

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kathy Bates Kathy Bates Oscar nomination Richard Jewell
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp