Home Entertainment English

Lindsay Lohan's mother Dina Lohan can get 6 months jail

Dina, 57, is accused of crashing her 2016 Mercedes into another vehicle outside a restaurant in Long Island on January 11, before fleeing the scene and heading to her nearby home.

Published: 16th January 2020 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Lindsay Lohan's mother Dina Lohan

Lindsay Lohan's mother Dina Lohan (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Prosecutors here are seeking a six-month jail term for actress Lindsay Lohan's mother Dina Lohan following her weekend arrest for driving while intoxicated (DWI).

Dina, 57, is accused of crashing her 2016 Mercedes into another vehicle outside a restaurant in Long Island on January 11, before fleeing the scene and heading to her nearby home.

However, the other female driver called the police and gave a chase, following Dina back to her property, where she was taken into custody, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Dina pleaded not guilty to the felony charge on Sunday, and during a follow-up hearing at Nassau County Court on Wednesday, it was shared that she had been offered a plea bargain, which requires her to plead guilty to driving while intoxicated in a hit-and-run crash in exchange for a six-month stint behind bars.

Assistant District Attorney Alexandra Wolff is also seeking to place her on probation for five years, reports the New York Post's Page Six.

Following the negotiation news, Judge Patricia Harrington announced she was adjourning the case until February 27, "to investigate possible dispositions and programs that might be available" to Dina, who already has a DWI conviction on her record from 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lindsay Lohan Dina Lohan arrest Dina Lohan drunk driving
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp