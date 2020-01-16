Home Entertainment English

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to star in Russo Brothers’ 'Citadel'

By Express News Service

The U.S. edition of the series will also star Richard Madden  Priyanka Chopra Jonas will star with Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden in Citadel, a new multi-layered global series from the Russo Brothers’ AGBO Studio. Amazon Studios announced today that a local language production of the franchise will originate from Mexico, in addition to the previously announced versions in Italy and India. Priyanka and Richard will star in the U.S. “mothership” edition of the series.

Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio will serve as writers and executive producers of Citadel. Patrick Moran and Joe and Anthony Russo will serve as executive producers. The Italian series will be co-produced with Amazon Studios and Cattleya (Gomorrah), and the Indian series will be developed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. (The Family Man) and produced by Amazon. 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has previously starred in the American series Quantico. She was also seen in the Hollywood films Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic. Her upcoming international projects include Robert Rodriguez’s We Can Be Heroes and an adaption of Aravind Adiga’s The White Tiger, both for Netflix.

