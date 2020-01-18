Home Entertainment English

Rihanna, boyfriend Hassan Jameel call it quits after three years of relationship

The 31-year-old duo had kept their relationship mostly private, but the 'We found love' singer opened up about the romance in June 2019 profile with Interview magazine.

Rihanna and ex-boyfriend Hassan Jameel

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer Rihanna and her boyfriend, Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel, have called it quits after nearly three years in a relationship.

According to Us Weekly, the couple was first linked in June 2017. However, according to a source to the outlet, weeks later the duo had been hooking up for a few months.

The 31-year-old duo had kept their relationship mostly private, but the 'We found love' singer opened up about the romance in June 2019 profile with Interview magazine. Rihanna admitted at the time that she was in love with Jameel, but she hesitates to nail down marriage plans. "Only God knows that girl, we plan and God laughs, right?" she had said.

In another interview, the Grammy winner mentioned that she wants to be a mother "more than anything in life."

In September 2019, a source revealed that Rihanna and Hassan have a good sense of understanding with each other and "their personalities mesh well together."

Their relationship was a case of opposites attract as in October 2019, another insider reiterated the root of their connection, and noted that the duo was great together because Jameel is "serious" while Rihanna is "fun and wild."

In February 2019, the duo was spotted celebrating Rihanna's birthday at the Lakers game in Los Angeles where they showed a bit of PDA as they cheered on the home team.

Also in August 2019, the 'Work' singer also brought her family members including mother Monica Braithwaite and her brother to a date night with Jameel. They dined at a restaurant in Santa Monica, and according to an eyewitness, the "group was there for a good few hours of the night until dark and at one point, Rihanna and Hassan were arm in arm."

Rihanna appeared in a video interview with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour in which she addressed the speculation on whether she was expecting her first child in October 2019. Wintour asked the songstress, "Rihanna, do you hope to have a baby soon?"

To which Rihanna laughingly replied, "I don't think about stuff like that. But, I don't know ... God's plan. I look forward to all of the pregnancy rumours after this interview."

Previously, the pop star has dated Chris Brown and Drake. Jameel was married to art critic Lina Lazaar from 2012 to 2017. 

