'Parasite' becomes first foreign-language film to win top SAG prize

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The twisty South Korean film revolving around class divide won the top prize of the best motion picture cast award at SAG Awards.

The win for the Bong Joon-ho-directed film, which has travelled far and wide from festival circuits to Hollywood's top award ceremonies, comes close on the heels of the Oscars, where it's eyeing the largely predictable best international film and the most coveted biggie, best picture.

In the acceptance speech, Song, via translator, said he is honoured to receive the award in front of many "amazing" actors that he looks up to.

"Although the title is 'Parasite', I think the story is about co-existence, and how we can all live together. But to be honoured with the best ensemble award, it occurs to me that maybe we haven't created such a bad movie. I am so honoured to receive this award in front of such amazing actors that I admire, I will never forget this beautiful night, thank you so much," he added.

.@ParasiteMovie is the first foreign language film to take home the Actor® for this prestigious category #sagawards pic.twitter.com/aR9hImVFNa — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 20, 2020

Also starring Choi Woo-Shik, Park So-dam, Cho Yeo-Jeong, and Jang Hye-jin star as members of a lower-class family who begins to infiltrate the world of an upper-class household and how things pan out eventually.

The film also features Lee Sun-Kyun, Jeong Ji-so and Lee Jung-Eun.

Bong said though he is happy with the film's winning streak this awards season, he is not holding his breath for the Academy Awards.

"It is true that the momentum is building, and we are a part of the awards race, but I think today was truly important as these actors were acknowledged by fellow peers and that's the greatest joy of this night. With regard to the Oscars, no one can predict what will happen," the director said backstage as reported by Deadline.

Choi Woo-Shik, who plays the Kim family's son, said he hoped the award would open the field for more foreign-language films going forward.

"Other than us, there are so many legends out there in foreign countries. I really truly hope that after this moment, maybe next year, we can see more foreign-language films and Asian films," he said.

Lee Sun-Kyun, who plays the Park family patriarch, joked how the cast is "like we're the Parasites of Hollywood now" with the film's performance.

"Hopefully, with this opportunity and with the success of Parasite, various film industries from across the world can co-exist and exist together," he added.