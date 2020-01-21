Home Entertainment English

Fourth Bad Boys movie in works

Bad Boys For Life, the third instalment of the successful 25-year-old franchise, has come out after a gap of about 17 years.

Published: 21st January 2020 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Bad Boys'.

A still from 'Bad Boys'.

By Express News Service

Bad Boys For Life, the third instalment of the successful 25-year-old franchise, has come out after a gap of about 17 years. Even as the film is setting the cash registers ringing, Sony Pictures has decided on a fourth film. 

It is said that Chris Bremner, the writer of Bad Boys For Life, will return for the fourth film in the series. The director and other cast details of the film are yet to be unveiled. 

The first film in the series came out in 1995, and its sequel hit the screens eight years later. While the third instalment came after a 17-year break, the

fourth film is expected to cut down on the gap years. Starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, Bad Boys For Life is about two detectives solving a series of murders. A

dil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah stepped into the shoes of director Michael Bay, who helmed the first two films in the franchise. 

