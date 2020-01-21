'Game of Thrones' actor Kristofer Hivju might join 'The Witcher' season 2

By Express News Service

The Witcher, Netflix’s new show, has already created a huge fan base across the world. Many fans of HBO’s Game Of Thrones, which ended last year, have quickly embraced the Netflix fantasy show with open arms.

Looks like those Game Of Thrones fans will have yet another reason to love The Witcher as it is said that Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane in GOT, has been roped in for the Netflix Original.

Director Stephen Surjik, who is scouting for locations for the second season of The Witcher, shared a picture with a hashtag #KristoferHiviju and tagged both Henry Cavill and Anya Chalotra. This led to the speculation. The post was later deleted by the director.

In addition to that, it was noted that Kristofer Hivju started following a few accounts of The Witcher on social media. However, an official announcement about the new development is awaited.

The Witcher, based on the novel and short-story series of Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, is about the journey of the lead character called Geralt of Rivia, a Witcher, who hunts monsters for money.