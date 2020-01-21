'Parasite' becomes first foreign-language movie to win top honour at SAG awards

By Express News Service

“Although the title is Parasite, I think the story is about co-existence,” said lead actor Song Kang-ho of the twisty South Korean film revolving around the class divide as he accepted the top prize of the best motion picture cast award at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards with his co-actors.

The win for the Bong Joon-ho-directed film, which has travelled far and wide from festival circuits to Hollywood’s top award ceremonies, comes close on the heels of the Oscars, where it is eyeing the largely predictable Best International Film and the most coveted Best Picture Award.

In the acceptance speech, Song said he is honoured to receive the award in front of many amazing actors that he looks up to. “To be honoured with the best ensemble award, it occurs to me that maybe we haven’t created such a bad movie. I am so honoured to receive this award in front of such amazing actors that I admire, I will never forget this beautiful night, thank you so much,” he added. Co-starring Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam, Cho Yeo-jeong, and Jang Hye-jin star as members of a lower-class family who begin to infiltrate the world of an upper-class household, Parasite also features Lee Sun-kyun, Jeong Ji-so and Lee Jung-eun.

Bong said though he is happy with the film’s winning streak this awards season, he is not holding his breath for the Academy Awards. “It is true that the momentum is building, and we are a part of the awards race, but I think today was truly important as these actors were acknowledged by fellow peers and that’s the greatest joy of this night. With regard to the Oscars, no one can predict what will happen,” the director said.

Choi Woo-shik, who plays the Kim family’s son, said he hoped the award would open the field for more foreign-language films going forward. “Other than us, there are so many legends out there in foreign countries. I really truly hope that after this moment, maybe next year, we can see more foreign-language films and Asian films,” he said.

Lee Sun-kyun, who plays the Park family patriarch, joked how it was like “we (the cast) are the parasites of Hollywood now” with the film’s performance. “Hopefully, with this opportunity and with the success of Parasite, various film industries from across the world can co-exist,” he added.