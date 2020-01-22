David Lynch turns 75; treats fans to short film titled 'What Did Jack Do?'

By Express News Service

David Lynch, the iconic filmmaker, has treated his fans to a 17-minute short film on his 75th birthday called What Did Jack Do? The film is out on Netflix and it stars the director himself as a homicide detective interrogating a monkey.

The film is as surreal as Lynch’s film can get. The monkey will be seen talking in the movie and it also has a cameo by actress Emily Stofle, the wife of the director.

Lynch received the Honorary Academy Award in 2019. The director last made the reboot of his iconic 90s show Twin Peaks, a surrealistic detective show that broke many conventions of TV shows.