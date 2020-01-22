Home Entertainment English

Dwayne Johnson-Gal Gadot-Ryan Reynolds’ Red Notice goes on floors

Filming has commenced for Red Notice, Netflix’s most expensive project till date. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, Red Notice is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber.

Published: 22nd January 2020 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds

By Express News Service

Filming has commenced for Red Notice, Netflix’s most expensive project till date. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, Red Notice is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber.

Johnson, who has previously worked with Thurber in Skyscraper, took to social media to share a photo from the first-day shoot. The photo features a clapboard and an aeroplane. Revolving around Johnson as an Interpol agent tasked with capturing the most-wanted art thief of the world, Red Notice marks the first collaboration of the actor with Netflix.

While Reynolds was recently seen in Netflix’s 6 Underground, Red Notice will be Gadot’s debut on the streaming platform. 

Johnson has previously worked with Gadot in the Fast and Furious franchise, but Red Notice will mark the first collaboration between him and Reynolds. Incidentally, they were supposed to work together on Ride Along, which was then made into a franchise featuring Kevin Hart and Ice Cube. Since the production of Red Notice changed hands from Universal Studios to Netflix, an official release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Red Notice Dwayne Johnson Netflix
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp