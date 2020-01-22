Dwayne Johnson-Gal Gadot-Ryan Reynolds’ Red Notice goes on floors

By Express News Service

Filming has commenced for Red Notice, Netflix’s most expensive project till date. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, Red Notice is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber.

Johnson, who has previously worked with Thurber in Skyscraper, took to social media to share a photo from the first-day shoot. The photo features a clapboard and an aeroplane. Revolving around Johnson as an Interpol agent tasked with capturing the most-wanted art thief of the world, Red Notice marks the first collaboration of the actor with Netflix.

While Reynolds was recently seen in Netflix’s 6 Underground, Red Notice will be Gadot’s debut on the streaming platform.

Johnson has previously worked with Gadot in the Fast and Furious franchise, but Red Notice will mark the first collaboration between him and Reynolds. Incidentally, they were supposed to work together on Ride Along, which was then made into a franchise featuring Kevin Hart and Ice Cube. Since the production of Red Notice changed hands from Universal Studios to Netflix, an official release date is yet to be announced by the makers.