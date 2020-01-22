Home Entertainment English

Simon Pegg accepts Mission: Impossible 7

The film is set to go on floors later this year, with director Christopher McQuarrie, who helmed the previous two instalments, returning along with franchise star Tom Cruise.

Image released by Paramount Pictures shows, from left, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Tom Cruise and Ving Rhames in a scene from 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout.' (Photo: AP)

By Express News Service

Actor Simon Pegg has confirmed that he will be returning to play Benji Dunn in the seventh instalment of Mission: Impossible. The film is set to go on floors later this year, with director Christopher McQuarrie, who helmed the previous two instalments, returning along with franchise star Tom Cruise.

The character Benji was originally introduced in Mission: Impossible III in a minor role as an off-field technician, before becoming the main character in subsequent instalments and being promoted to technical field agent.

It is reported that the makers are planning to film two movies back-to-back, which means Mission: Impossible 8 is also underway.

However, it is not clear if Pegg will be part of both the films as the fate of the character can only be known after the release of Mission: Impossible 7.

As of now, it’s known that the filming for Mission: Impossible 7 will start in Rome. Rebecca Ferguson, who will return as Ilsa Faust, is the only other returning cast member to be confirmed. Nicholas Hoult, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff and Shea Whigham have also been roped in for the film.

