Gillian Anderson initially threw script of 'Sex Education' in bin

The 51-year-old actor said her partner Peter Morgan, best known for creating Netflix royal drama "The Crown", persuaded her to take a second look at the script.

A shot from 'Sex Education' featuring Gillian Anderson as Jean Milburn, the sex therapist mother of Asa Butterfield's Otis (Photo | File)

LOS ANGELES: Actor Gillian Anderson has revealed that she had thrown out the script of Netflix series "Sex Education" after reading the first episode, but reconsidered the offer on her partner, writer Peter Morgan's suggestion.

The actor, who plays Jean Milburn, the sex therapist mother of Asa Butterfield's Otis in the hit British show, said she found the show "too on the nose".

"I read a teeny bit of the first episode and threw it in the bin. Initially, I felt that it was too on the nose," Anderson told Entertainment Weekly.

The 51-year-old actor said Morgan, best known for creating Netflix royal drama "The Crown", persuaded her to take a second look at the script.

He now keeps reminding her that she owes him one, the actor said.

"Pete essentially took it out the bin and read it and loved it, and said, "'You're mad. This will be really good for you to do.' I read it and I thought it was hilarious. But he does keep reminding me that the success of it is all down to him," Anderson added.

The second season of "Sex Education", which also features Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa, is currently streaming.

