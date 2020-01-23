Justice League Dark films and TV shows in works

By Express News Service

Now that JJ Abrams is done with the Star Wars universe, JJ Abrams is turning his attention to the DC Comics with a Justice League Dark cinematic universe. Abrams’ company Bad Robot is developing both movie and TV projects for a Justice League Dark universe, through its overall deal with Warner Bros.

The deals are still in the early stages and there is no word on any specific projects being developed for the franchise quite yet.



There are no specific characters or concepts known to be in development at this time, just that Bad Robot executives are planning meetings to get projects moving.



It is also unclear if JJ Abrams will be involved directly in any projects as a director.