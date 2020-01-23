Michelle Yeoh in talks to star in Marvel’s Shang-Chi

By Express News Service

Veteran actor Michelle Yeoh is reportedly in talks to join the cast of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.



Talks are still on and there’s no word on what character she’s being considered for, but reports suggest that she won’t be playing Aleta Ogord/Starhawk, her character from Guardians of the Galaxy 2, but would take up a completely new character for Shang-Chi’s first film.

Notably, this isn’t the first time Marvel actors have double-dipped in the MCU. It’s Marvel modus operandi to take actors with tiny roles and later repurpose them for bigger ones: Gemma Chan (Captain Marvel/The Eternals), Enver Gjokaj (The Avengers/Agent Carter), Laura Haddock (Captain America/Guardians of the Galaxy), Alfre Woodard (Captain America: Civil War/Luke Cage).

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Just Mercy), the film is set to star newcomer Simu Liu as the titular hero, popular Chinese actor Tony Leung (Infernal Affairs), and Awkwafina (Jumanji: The Next Level, Crazy Rich Asians) in an unknown role. Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings will be in theaters on February 12, 2021.