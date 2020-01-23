Tom Hanks reacts to his first Oscar nomination after 19 years

By Express News Service

Tom Hanks reacts to his first Oscar Nomination for A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood after 19 years

Tom Hanks, who won two consecutive Oscars for Philadelphia and Forrest Gump in the ’90s, has received his first Academy Award nomination after 19 years for his portrayal of children’s television creator Fred Rogers in the drama A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, under the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role category.

On his nomination, Hanks said, ‘I’m honoured to be included with the calibre of actors such as Anthony Hopkins, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino, and Brad Pitt. It will be a grand night.’About his preparation for the film, Tom Hanks estimated that he watched “about 8 million hours” of Mister Rogers programming.



“I saw everyone that I could possibly see”. He explains “this challenge was different… When you are not delivering a punch line and you’re just trying to re-create who the man was, and the way the man thought, well, you end up starting over from whole cloth,”

The actor has previously been nominated for performances in Cast Away (2001), Saving Private Ryan (1999) and Big (1989). The actor said getting nominated for Oscars is “the same wonderful moment”.



“You always want to go to the pancake breakfast, you know? You want to be invited. You want to make the playoffs. And when the numbers come in and your peers are actually the one who give you that nod, I bow down and in humble submission to Divine Providence,” said Hanks, in a statement.



The 92nd Annual Academy Awards is scheduled to happen on Sunday, February 9, at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.