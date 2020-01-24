Home Entertainment English

Brad Pitt doesn't regret turning down 'The Matrix'

Brad Pitt reflected on the parts he passed over while accepting the Maltin Modern Master Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in California on January 22, 2020

Published: 24th January 2020 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Brad pitt

Brad Pitt

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Brad Pitt has joined the stars who turned down actor Keanu Reeves' role in "The Matrix".

Pitt reflected on the parts he passed over while accepting the Maltin Modern Master Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in California on January 22, 2020, and said he was up for the character of Neo in the 1999 blockbuster, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Pitt said: "I really believe it (part) was never mine. It's someone else's and they go and make it. I really do believe in that... but I did pass on 'The Matrix'."

Will Smith, Nicolas Cage, Val Kilmer, Leonardo DiCaprio and Johnny Depp were also in talks to star in the film, which spawned two sequels and last year 2019, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura told a portal The Wrap that even Sandra Bullock was approached to front the film.

"We went out to so many people... We were getting desperate. We went to Sandy Bullock and said 'We'll change Neo to a girl.' We sent her the script to see if she was interested in it. And if she was interested in it we would try to make the change," Bonaventura told the website.

He added: "It just wasn't something for her at the time. So really it didn't go anywhere."

Reeves and his old "The Matrix" castmates, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith are currently circling the start date for a third sequel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brad Pitt The Matrix
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp