Matt Damon turns detective for 'The Force'

By Express News Service

Matt Damon will be playing a detective in his next film titled The Force which will see him reunite with his director James Mangold with whom he had given last year’s hit film Ford v. Ferrari.



The Force will be based on a bestselling novel by Don Winslow. Mangold had been developing it since 2017.



The story revolves around corrupt New York Police Department officers with Damon set to play detective Denny Malone, who runs an elite crime-fighting squad but becomes ensnared in a corruption scandal.

The rights for the novel was bought by Fox in 2016 and set it up with Ridley Scott to produce through his Fox-based Scott Free company. The Story Factory’s Shane Salerno and Kevin Walsh are also producing.



David Mamet wrote the first script and Scott Frank has been working on the most recent version.

Meanwhile, Damon has completed shooting for the drama Stillwater, directed by Tom McCarthy. The actor will next be seen in the Ridley Scott directorial The Last Duel co-starring Jodie Comer, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck.