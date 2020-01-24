Once Upon A Time In Hollywood to get a re-release in India

By Express News Service

Director Quentin Tarantino’s latest venture, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, will be re-released in India on February 14. The film, which was based on the Hollywood scene in Los Angeles of 1969, won commercial success and critical acclaim all over the world.

The film follows the trials and tribulations of an ageing star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) with several real-life stories weaved into the plot such as the infamous Charles Manson murders.



Also starring Margot Robbie, Al Pacino and Dakota Fanning, the film has garnered several awards. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood will be re-released in India by Sony Pictures Entertainment India.