Nick Jonas performed at Grammys with 'spinach' on his teeth, gets trolled

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Priyanka Chopra's husband and pop star Nick Jonas was trolled on Twitter by users who claimed he had spinach stuck in his teeth during his Grammy performance.

At the Grammys, the Jonas Brothers -- Kevin, Joe and Nick -- sang a new song, "Five more minutes", as well as "What a man gotta do". Viewers immediately took to Twitter to troll Nick over spinach in teeth.

A user wrote: "Nick...with spinach in his teeth is my favorite part of...show."

nick jonas with spinach in his teeth is my favorite part of the whole show#GrammyAwards pic.twitter.com/fPPlX1B5wP — Heather Wismer (@happykid) January 27, 2020

As Twitterati started trolling him, Nick replied: "And at least you all know I eat my greens"

His tweet went viral, thus, leading to further hilarious jokes, memes and some hearty sarcasm.

And at least you all know I eat my greens. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 27, 2020

Here are some of the most hilarious tweets:

Here’s a reminder for those who forgot pic.twitter.com/MyVboHc2Zg — K E V S J U N K (@KevsJunk) January 27, 2020

no one:

absolutely no one:

the food in nick jonas’ teeth: pic.twitter.com/ZFd3Tb0LmF — Katelyn Kwok (@KwokKatelyn) January 27, 2020

The spinach in Nick Jonas’s teeth at the #Grammys : pic.twitter.com/8SKHNwMI5q — Akira Maidique (@AkiraMaidique) January 27, 2020