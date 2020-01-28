Home Entertainment English

David Schwimmer doesn't think 'Friends' reunion is possible

The actor, who played fan favourite Ross Geller on the NBC series, said he doesn't want to go along with a supposed return for the sake of money.

Published: 28th January 2020 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Cast of FRIENDS.

Cast of FRIENDS.

By PTI

LONDON: "Friends" alum David Schwimmer says a reunion of the popular sitcom is not possible as every member of the lead cast is headed in different career directions.

The actor, who played fan favourite Ross Geller on the NBC series, said he doesn't want to go along with a supposed return for the sake of money.

"I just don't think it's possible, given everyone's different career trajectories. I think everyone feels the same: 'why mess with what felt like the right way to end the series? ' I don't want to do anything for the money. It would have to make sense creatively and nothing I've heard so far presented to us makes sense," Schwimmer told The Guardian when asked about a potential "Friends" reunion.

Recently, show's co-creator Marta Kauffman said the team would never do a "scripted" reunion.

ALSO READ: Nothing scripted for 'Friends' reunion: co-creator Marta Kauffman

"If it was the right thing if it were the six of them together reflecting, talking about their experiences, and the episodes, then I'm totally behind it. Nothing scripted. We will not do anything scripted," Kauffman said.

Reports of HBO Max's "Friends" reunion started doing the rounds last November.

"Friends", also starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry, premiered in September 1994.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
David Schwimmer Friends Friends reunion Jennifer Aniston Courteney Cox Lisa Kudrow Matt LeBlanc Matthew Perry
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp