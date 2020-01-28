Two new 'Transformers' movies in the works at Paramount

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Paramount Pictures is developing two new films in the "Transformers" franchise after the success of spin-off "Bumblebee".

The franchise is based on the 1980s toy range with the slogan "more than meets the eye".

According to Variety, James Vanderbilt will write the script for one project, while Joby Harold is on board to work on the other film.

No directors are attached, though both the movies will feature new cast.

"Bumblebee" was the last "Transformers" film to hit the theatres. The movie, directed by Travis Knight, earned USD 465 million worldwide.