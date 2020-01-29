Home Entertainment English

'1917' crosses $200 million at global box-office

Adding to the accolades, Mendes won the ‘Best Feature Film’ at Directors Guild of America Awards recently.

Published: 29th January 2020 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

A still from movie 1917.

A still from movie 1917.

By Express News Service

Reliance Entertainment and Amblin Partners war drama '1917', directed by Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes has crossed over a whopping $200 million at the global box-office.

Starting out at the No 1 slot at the US box office in its wide opening weekend, the film, based on World War I, has now grossed over US $ 200 million (Rs 1,400 crore) worldwide in theatrical sales. 1917 has also been on an incredible award-winning spree besides the 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, at the forthcoming 92nd Academy Awards, and 9 nominations for the BAFTA awards.
1917 has won three awards at the Critics Choice Awards 2020 for Best Director, Best Cinematographer and Best Editing. It is also the 77th Golden Globes winner in the Best Picture-Drama category, and was feted with the Best Director’s award for Mendes.

Adding to the accolades, Mendes won the ‘Best Feature Film’ at Directors Guild of America Awards recently. The film also won Best Picture at the Producers Guild of America Awards, and Roger Deakins won Top Feature Award.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
1917 Sam Mendes
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
NAMMA METRO CHUGS ALONG, BUT SLOWLY: The Bengaluru Metro came closer to its longpromised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Congested Bengaluru going the China way?
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp