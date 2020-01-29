Home Entertainment English

I'm not defined by it: Daniel Kaluuya does not want to talk about race

Published: 29th January 2020 02:57 PM

Daniel Kaluuya poses in the press room with the award for outstanding actor in a motion picture for 'Get Out' at the 49th annual NAACP Image Awards

By PTI

LONDON: British star Daniel Kaluuya is tired of answering questions about race and diversity in movies as the actor believes there is much more to him besides the colour of his skin.

In an interview with Radio Times, the 30-year-old actor distanced himself from the racial issues, saying he is not "defined by it".

"I'm not going to ignore that I'm surrounded by (racial issues), but I'm not defined by it. I'm just Daniel, who happens to be black," Kaluuya said.

The actor, best known for featuring in blockbusters "Get Out" and "Black Panther", also made it clear that he does not wish to become a spokesperson for black actors, reported The Guardian.

"What is there to talk about race? It's just boring to me. What's the debate? I'm more of a doer. I'm just going to do what I want to do," he added.

Kaluuya said that not all of his films and TV shows have talked about race issues.

"'The Fades' ain't about race, 'Psychoville' ain't about race, 'Skins' ain't about race, 'Chatroom' ain't about race, 'Johnny English Reborn' ain't about race.

But that almost gets erased. There's a narrative that is pushed," he added.

Kaluuya currently features in "Queen & Slim", opposite Jodie Turner-Smith.

The film, directed by Melina Matsoukas, is about a couple whose first date takes an unexpected turn when a police officer pulls them over.

