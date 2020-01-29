Home Entertainment English

Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker' to get a re-release in India on Valentine’s Day

The Warner Bros. project has become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time and has crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office.

Published: 29th January 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Joker

Joker

By Express News Service

Oscar-favourite, 'Joker', starring Joaquin Phoenix and directed by Todd Phillips, will be re-released in India on February 14.

The film, which traced the origin story of the Joker aka Arthur Fleck, was earlier released in India on October 2, 2019.

Now given the massive Oscar buzz around the film with 11 nominations including Best Actor, Best Film and Director, Warner Bros. Pictures will re-release the film for the Indian audiences on February 14, four days after the Oscar awards ceremony.

Joker is going to re-release in the cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Noida, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Ernakulam, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Mysore, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore amongst other cities.

Phillips’ Joker, an origin story about superhero Batman’s biggest enemy Joker, got 11 Oscar nods, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor. Other categories are Cinematography, Adapted Screenplay, Costume Design, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing, Original Score, Film Editing and Make-up and Hairstyling.

The Warner Bros. project has become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time and has crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. In fact, the impact is deep as it has sparked conversation around mental health. A follow-up to film is also in the works.

