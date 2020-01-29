Matt Reeves’ 'The Batman' begins filming  

By Express News Service

Director Matt Reeves’ highly anticipated film, The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the titular role, has gone on floors. The filmmaker took to Twitter to share a photo of the clapboard and captioned it, “#DayOne #TheBatman”.

Given the information from the clapboard includes the section for the roll of film and the 24 FPS (frames per second), it is confirmed that The Batman is being shot on film, rather than digitally. Initially planned by Ben Affleck as a standalone Batman film with Affleck also co-writing and directing the film himself, the latest project will have the Twilight star playing the Caped Crusader.

The Batman’s cast also includes Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. With cinematography by Greig Fraser of Rogue One and Zero Dark Thirty fame, The Batman will get a release on June 25, 2021.