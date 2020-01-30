Home Entertainment English

'Stranger Things' actor Gaten Matarazzo undergoing surgery

Matarazzo turned to Instagram to share with his followers that he would undergo a fourth surgery for his cleidocranial dysplasia.

Published: 30th January 2020 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Gaten Matarazzo

Hollywood actor Gaten Matarazzo (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson in Netflix series "Stranger Things" will once again go under the knife to treat his rare bone disorder called cleidocranial dysplasia.

Matarazzo turned to Instagram to share with his followers that he would undergo a fourth surgery for his cleidocranial dysplasia, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Uploading a selfie of him flashing a thumbs up to the camera while on a hospital bed, the 17-year-old actor wrote in its caption: "Surgery number 4! This is a big one!" He also encouraged others to "learn more about Cleidocranial Dysplasia and how you can help those with the condition" by directing them to ccdsmiles.org.

Matarazzo's post has since been flooded with words of encouragement from his co-stars.

Millie Bobby Brown, who stars as Eleven in the hit series, wrote to him: "good luck love!!! sending my love gate."

Cara Buono, who portrays Karen Wheeler, said: "Sending you supernova good vibes. Love you."

Matthew Cardarople, who appeared as Keith in three episodes, added: "You're super brave and strong man. Good vibes to you."

The actor has been keeping a positive attitude towards treatment of his disorder.

Back in 2017, he shared a smiling photograph of himself with a note that read: "Yo dudes! A little pre-op pic before my oral surgery today. One step closer to having my own real teeth eventually."

Nearly two years later in March 2019, he updated fans that he was prepped for a third surgery.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stranger Things Gaten Matarazzo Gaten Matarazzo surgery
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp