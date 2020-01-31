Home Entertainment English

'Loki' series set to debut 'Sera', Marvel's first trans character

According to The Illuminerdi, the role is being described as a major supporting character which will not only appear on the series but also in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in future.

Published: 31st January 2020 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Tom Hiddleston as Loki (Photo| Youtube)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Marvel Studios is planning to introduce Sera, its first transgender character in the debut season of "Loki", the upcoming Disney Plus series.

According to The Illuminerdi, the role is being described as a major supporting character which will not only appear on the series but also in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in future.

Sera is an Anchorite. The Anchorites are a small group of male, wingless Angels who were kept inside a temple in Heven, the Tenth Realm.

Sera was the only one of the Anchorites who identified as a woman, thus being the first and, so far, only major trans woman in Marvel comics.

She also happens to be in a relationship with the character of Angela who is a daughter of Odin, Loki's father.

The six-episode series will take place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame" and explore a different version of the story, with Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, at its centre.

"Loki" series, directed By Kate Herron, will premiere in 2021.

Geeks Worldwide last year broke the news that Marvel was casting a transgender character, speculating it could be Sera.

Earlier this month, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said MCU will get its first transgender superhero but there was no definite timeline for that.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Loki series Sera Marvel first transgender character
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp