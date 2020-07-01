Cate Blanchett says feminism is not a ‘fashionable moment’

By Express News Service

Actress Cate Blanchett feels the 1970s gender issues are still relevant and says it is important to remember that feminism is not just a ‘fashionable movement’.

In an interview to Radio Times, the Oscar-winner, 51, said that the current talking points such as ‘same-sex marriage’ and ‘same-sex bathrooms’ were all discussed 50 years ago, according to reports.

Blanchett said that women have constantly been outnumbered by men in the acting world.

“I always knew in my DNA that women were equal to men. I couldn’t quite understand why the industry and work environment that I got spat into didn’t reflect that, so I felt out of sync for a long time. At one point, I started doing a headcount of the ratio of men to women on every set I walked on,” she said.

“For my entire career, up until about four years ago, I was the one woman to 35 men. I was the one woman to 27 men. I was the one woman to 16 men. I just thought it was normal,” she added.

Despite the positive changes to address the balance, Blanchett insisted that the push towards equality is not just a fashionable moment in time’.

On the work front, she will be seen in the role of Phyllis Schlafly in the series Mrs America. It tells the story of the movement for the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s, and the backlash led by conservative Schlafly.