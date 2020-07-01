STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Chairs not banned on Christopher Nolan's sets, spokesperson on social media criticism

In an interview, Anne Hathaway said Nolan's reasoning for not allowing chairs is "if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they're sitting, they're not working."

Published: 01st July 2020 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan

Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Director Christopher Nolan does not ban chairs from his sets, his spokesperson said debunking social media criticism around the rule.

Stories about what Nolan bans on his movie sets started doing the round on social media after Variety published its 'Actors on Actors' segment with Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman.

Hathaway, who has worked with Nolan on 'The Dark Knight Rises' and 'Intersteller', praised the director for not allowing chairs on his set.

In her interview, the actor said Nolan's reasoning for not allowing chairs is "if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they're sitting, they're not working."

"I mean, he has these incredible movies in terms of scope and ambition and technical prowess and emotion. It always arrives at the end under schedule and under budget. I think he's onto something with the chair thing," she added.

The story prompted several journalists and critics to criticize the 'no chairs' rule, forcing the director's team to set the record straight.

"For the record, the only things banned from sets are cell phones (not always successfully) and smoking (very successfully)," Nolan's spokesperson Kelly Bush Novak of ID said in a statement to IndieWire.

"The chairs Anne was referring to are the director's chairs clustered around the video monitor, allocated on the basis of hierarchy not physical need. Chris chooses not to use his but has never banned chairs from the set. Cast and crew can sit wherever and whenever they need and frequently do," Novak added.

Nolan's next release is 'Tenet' an espionage epic starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia.

The film is set to be released on August 12.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Christopher Nolan Christopher Nolan chair ban
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp