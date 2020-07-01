Dustin Hoffman to star in Broadway revival of 'Our Town'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood veteran Dustin Hoffman will feature in the 2021 revival production of "Our Town" on Broadway.

Renowned producer Scott Rudin is attached to back the staging, which will be directed by Bartlett Sher of "To Kill A Mockingbird" fame, reported Deadline.

Hoffman will play the Stage Manager in the classic Thornton Wilder play, as per the source close to the production.

Previously, actors Paul Newman and Spalding Gray have played the role of the Stage Manager in different theatre productions.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning drama revolves around the fictional American small town of Grover's Corners between 1901 and 1913 through the everyday lives of its citizens.

The show will be Hoffman's first Broadway role since his Tony Award-nominated performance of Shylock in 1989's "The Merchant of Venice".

The two-time Oscar winner's stage credits include 1984 revival of "Death of a Salesman", "Jimmy Shine", "The Subject Was Roses", "A Cook for Mr General".

Hoffman was most recently seen on screen in Noah Baumbach's Netflix 2017 film "The Meyerowitz Stories".

Broadway's theatres will remain closed until January next year as the industry figures out a plan to function the amid coronavirus pandemic, trade group the Broadway League recently announced.