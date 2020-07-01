STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Dustin Hoffman to star in Broadway revival of 'Our Town'

Renowned producer Scott Rudin is attached to back the staging, which will be directed by Bartlett Sher of "To Kill A Mockingbird" fame

Published: 01st July 2020 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Academy award winning actor Dustin Hoffman. (Photo | Associated Press)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood veteran Dustin Hoffman will feature in the 2021 revival production of "Our Town" on Broadway.

Renowned producer Scott Rudin is attached to back the staging, which will be directed by Bartlett Sher of "To Kill A Mockingbird" fame, reported Deadline.

Hoffman will play the Stage Manager in the classic Thornton Wilder play, as per the source close to the production.

Previously, actors Paul Newman and Spalding Gray have played the role of the Stage Manager in different theatre productions.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning drama revolves around the fictional American small town of Grover's Corners between 1901 and 1913 through the everyday lives of its citizens.

The show will be Hoffman's first Broadway role since his Tony Award-nominated performance of Shylock in 1989's "The Merchant of Venice".

The two-time Oscar winner's stage credits include 1984 revival of "Death of a Salesman", "Jimmy Shine", "The Subject Was Roses", "A Cook for Mr General".

Hoffman was most recently seen on screen in Noah Baumbach's Netflix 2017 film "The Meyerowitz Stories".

Broadway's theatres will remain closed until January next year as the industry figures out a plan to function the amid coronavirus pandemic, trade group the Broadway League recently announced.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dustin Hoffman Our Town
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp