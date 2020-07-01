'Evil Dead 2' star Danny Hicks passes away at 68

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Danny Hicks, best known for playing Jake in Sam Raimi's "Evil Dead 2", has died after a battle with cancer.

He was 68. Full Empire Promotions, which represented Hicks for convention appearances, announced his passing on Tuesday.

"Danny passed away at his home in CA. We love you Danny, rest easy my friend," read the statement on Facebook. Hicks also starred in Raimi's other films, including "Spider-Man 2", "Darkman", and Scott Spiegel's "Intruder".

The news of the actor's death comes less than a month after he revealed his stage 4 cancer diagnosis on social media.

"To all of the people that I never got to meet, and the 6,018 die-hard fans that enjoyed my work. I have some bad news. I have been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. I have approximately 1 to 3 years to live."

"But I gotta tell ya, I sure as hell packed a whole bunch of living into my 68 years. I got no change coming back that's for sure. And not too many regrets," Hicks wrote.

His condition had deteriorated in the last month and friends posted updates at a dedicated Full Empire Promotions page.

A GoFundMe page, which was set up to pay for his medical bills, achieved more than double of its set target.

Hicks reportedly had a fall shortly after. He was admitted to the ER and was later released.