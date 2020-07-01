STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Evil Dead 2' star Danny Hicks passes away at 68

He was 68. Full Empire Promotions, which represented Hicks for convention appearances, announced his passing on Tuesday.

Published: 01st July 2020 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

'Evil Dead 2' star Danny Hicks (Facebook Photo)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Danny Hicks, best known for playing Jake in Sam Raimi's "Evil Dead 2", has died after a battle with cancer.

He was 68. Full Empire Promotions, which represented Hicks for convention appearances, announced his passing on Tuesday.

"Danny passed away at his home in CA. We love you Danny, rest easy my friend," read the statement on Facebook. Hicks also starred in Raimi's other films, including "Spider-Man 2", "Darkman", and Scott Spiegel's "Intruder".

ALSO READ: 'Evil Dead 2' star Danny Hicks diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

The news of the actor's death comes less than a month after he revealed his stage 4 cancer diagnosis on social media.

"To all of the people that I never got to meet, and the 6,018 die-hard fans that enjoyed my work. I have some bad news. I have been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. I have approximately 1 to 3 years to live."

"But I gotta tell ya, I sure as hell packed a whole bunch of living into my 68 years. I got no change coming back that's for sure. And not too many regrets," Hicks wrote.

His condition had deteriorated in the last month and friends posted updates at a dedicated Full Empire Promotions page.

A GoFundMe page, which was set up to pay for his medical bills, achieved more than double of its set target.

Hicks reportedly had a fall shortly after. He was admitted to the ER and was later released.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Danny Hicks Evil Dead 2
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp