Mark Wahlberg reveals allergy test results, says 'I'm almost allergic to everything'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: While documenting his skin pricking test on Monday, American actor Mark Wahlberg claimed that he is 'almost allergic to everything'.

According to Fox News, the 49-year-old star shared a photo on Instagram of his back with raised bumps after an allergy test with the caption, "It only took me 49 years to realize I'm allergic to almost everything."

The allergist-administered test is usually given on the back of a patient and is meant to determine immediate allergic reactions to multiple substances at once.

A positive allergic reaction generally produces raised bumps on the skin similar to hives.

Many of his friends took jabs at him in the comments.

"I'm no doctor, but based on the inflammation near the puncture marks it looks like you're allergic to getting poked by needles," quipped Chris Pratt.

Meanwhile, Mario Lopez offered a simple, "Same."

His nephew, Jeff Wahlberg, chimed in with a question: "what if u found out u were allergic to wine?"

Golfer Justin Thomas left a comment saying, "If you end up being allergic to wine, I call dibs on the cellar!"

But one friend proved to be helpful. Kat McNamara commented, "Welcome to the club. If you need creative alternatives, happy to share..." (along with a thumb up emoji).