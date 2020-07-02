STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jay-Z's 'Made in America Festival' postponed to 2021 amid COVID-19 pandemic

The company has put out a statement on its official Twitter page citing the need to protect the health of artists, fans, partners, and community during these trying times.

In this Jan. 27, 2018, file photo, honoree Jay-Z speaks onstage at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York. | Associated Press

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Rapper Jay-Z's Roc Nation company has decided to postpone the annual music festival 'Made in America' to 2021 in the wake of ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The festival has now been rescheduled for Labor Day Weekend, next year.

The company has put out a statement on its official Twitter page citing the need to protect the health of artists, fans, partners, and community during these trying times.

"2020 is a year like no other. We are in a pivotal time in this nation's history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, COVID-19, systematic racism, and police brutality," the company's statement read.

The company also noted that the already issued tickets for the festival are valid for next year. However, ticketholders seeking refunds will receive a mail explaining the further procedures.

